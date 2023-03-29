Private Trust Co. NA Has $170,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

