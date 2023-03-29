Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

