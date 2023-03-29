Private Trust Co. NA Invests $150,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

