Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,451,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,474,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

