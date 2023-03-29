Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $124,000 Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

