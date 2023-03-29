Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

