Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,838,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MP opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MP Materials

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.