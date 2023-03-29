Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 118 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $639.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $645.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.67. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

