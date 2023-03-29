Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 231 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

