Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,908 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

