Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

