Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,508 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

