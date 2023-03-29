Private Trust Co. NA Sells 219 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

