Private Trust Co. NA Sells 298 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 197.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

