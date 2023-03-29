Private Trust Co. NA Sells 390 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

