Private Trust Co. NA Sells 616 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

