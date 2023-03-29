Private Trust Co. NA Sells 755 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

