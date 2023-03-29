Private Trust Co. NA Sells 894 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $107.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

