Private Trust Co. NA Takes $140,000 Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Separately, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

