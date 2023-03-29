Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 41.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

