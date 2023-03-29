Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.15.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
