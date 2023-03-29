Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

