Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,831,088.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

