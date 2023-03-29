Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Repligen were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Repligen Trading Up 0.3 %

Repligen stock opened at $167.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile



Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.



