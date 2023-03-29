Resource Consulting Group Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

