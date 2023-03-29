Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Down 9.9%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 334,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 850,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

