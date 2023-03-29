Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Belden were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Belden by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

