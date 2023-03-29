Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $128.38.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

