Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

