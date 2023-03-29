Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $556,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

