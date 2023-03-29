Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $554,000 in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 320,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Shares of SKM opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

