Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPM stock opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $379.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

