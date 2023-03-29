Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

