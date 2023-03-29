Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 9,037 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $395.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.