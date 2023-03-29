Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 14,250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

