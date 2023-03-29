Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $704,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROK opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.