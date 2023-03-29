Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Roku worth $26,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Roku by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $139.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

