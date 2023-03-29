Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.