Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $160.80. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

