Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 26.8% during the third quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $342,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NCR Price Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

