Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires New Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

