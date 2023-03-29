Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 275 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $113.93.
About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.