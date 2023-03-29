Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 555 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

