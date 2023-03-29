Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 600 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

