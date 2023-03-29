Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 1,160 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

