Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 262 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

NYSE:VMW opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

