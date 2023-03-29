Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 400 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Mizuho raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

