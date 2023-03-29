Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 700 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

