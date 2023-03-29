Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $27,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

