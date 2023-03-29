Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $29,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
NYSE CP opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
